20,857 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,058.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $159.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $105.73 and a fifty-two week high of $161.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

