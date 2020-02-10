32,845 Shares in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,421 shares of company stock worth $3,452,493. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

