4,653 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.