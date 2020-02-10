7,724 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,768 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,567 shares of company stock worth $6,231,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.