Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $366.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.55. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

