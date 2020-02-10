AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

