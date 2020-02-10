Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

