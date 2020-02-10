Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

TDOC opened at $105.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $110.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 556,269 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 319,556 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,347,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 575,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after acquiring an additional 164,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,479,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

