Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

