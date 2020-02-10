Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a news impact score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

