Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,615,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,559 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,524,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 251,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

SAN stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

