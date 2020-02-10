Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

