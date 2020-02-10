BidaskClub Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $10,600,324. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,182 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,348 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.