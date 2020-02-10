BidaskClub Upgrades The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENSG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $250,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

