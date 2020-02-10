BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day moving average of $206.83. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $178.28 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

