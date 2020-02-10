Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

