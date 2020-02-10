Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $338.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,722,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

