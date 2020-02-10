Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $392.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

Biogen stock opened at $338.70 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.64 and its 200-day moving average is $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $10,722,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

