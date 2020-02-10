Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $338.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

