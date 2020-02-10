Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

