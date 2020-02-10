BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been trending extremely negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock stock opened at $555.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $556.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,996,641. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

