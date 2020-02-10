Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.33 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

