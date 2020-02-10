Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

