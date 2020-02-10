Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter worth $179,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

