Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 187,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.