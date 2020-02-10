Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

