Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

