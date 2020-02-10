Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLMT. ValuEngine downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

