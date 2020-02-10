CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,323 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $64.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.61.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

