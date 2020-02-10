CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,992 GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

