CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 97,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

