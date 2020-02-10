CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

