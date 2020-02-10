CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.