CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.