CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $157.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $127.62 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

