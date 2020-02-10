Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at $353,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $64,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

