Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.87 and a beta of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $51.97.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.