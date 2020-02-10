Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

NYSE CAT opened at $133.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

