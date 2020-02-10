CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

