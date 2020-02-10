Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 155 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

