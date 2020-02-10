Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 19,869 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 makes up approximately 2.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned 3.10% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

UWM stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $81.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

