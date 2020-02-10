Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 565 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $251.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

