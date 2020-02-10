Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Comerica Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

