Cedar Capital LLC Buys 4,189 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,345 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,784,000 after buying an additional 217,015 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.