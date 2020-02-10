Cedar Capital LLC Buys 492 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $439.17 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $441.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.