Cedar Capital LLC Buys 566 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.55.

Shares of MELI opened at $646.02 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $338.95 and a 1-year high of $725.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

