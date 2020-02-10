Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.72 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

