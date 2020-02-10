Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,352 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.