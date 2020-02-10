Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.