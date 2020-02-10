Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.